Friday February 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ó Ríordáin puts union rights at heart of campaign

Dublin Bay North TD rejects calls to take Labour party ‘back to basics’

21st February, 2020
Ged Nash and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin at the Dublin Bay North TDs’ leadership campaign launch at the St Laurence O’Toole centre. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin made a pitch for trade union support as he officially launched his Labour leadership campaign today.

The Dublin Bay North TD said that he would fight for workers to have the right to union representation in collective bargaining, even if this meant having to put the question to a referendum.

“If this is deemed unconstitutional, either by the attorney general or the Supreme Court, we will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Labour’s next leader needs to shrug off the past

The state’s oldest party has youth on its side but it needs to stake out new ground

Susan O'Keeffe | 4 days ago

Election 2020 fallout: when the centre cannot hold

The narrative of the Sinn Féin surge suggests that politics in Ireland is becoming more polarised like in the US and Britain, but the reality is far more complex

Colin Murphy | 5 days ago

Who’s who on Sinn Féin’s powerful Árd Comhairle

Some members of the party‘s 47-strong national executive have served jail terms for Provisional IRA activities ranging from possession of weapons and explosives to murder

Aiden Corkery | 5 days ago