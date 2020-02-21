Ó Ríordáin puts union rights at heart of campaign

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin made a pitch for trade union support as he officially launched his Labour leadership campaign today.
The Dublin Bay North TD said that he would fight for workers to have the right to union representation in collective bargaining, even if this meant having to put the question to a referendum.
“If this is deemed unconstitutional, either by the attorney general or the Supreme Court, we will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team