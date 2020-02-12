Wednesday February 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Most voters still support centre ground, says Varadkar

Taoiseach says onus is on Sinn Féin ‘to get a socialist republican programme of government through the Dáil’

12th February, 2020
Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Financial Forum at Dublin Castle this morning. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Leo Varadkar has told international business leaders that the general election was a “day of reckoning” for Ireland’s political parties.

Speaking at the European Financial Forum at Dublin Castle, the Taoiseach said the centre ground in Ireland had been “shaken” and “diminished” by the result of the general election, but had ultimately held firm.

“[The centre] still represents the views of the majority of the people. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Labour market: the contenders to replace Brendan Howlin

How Alan Kelly, Ged Nash, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Seán Sherlock would stack up in the leadership race

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago

Business leaders appeal for calm in wake of election

Companies should reflect positively on the change that the electorate has demanded, says head of Ibec

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

Collins’ remarks reflect fears of growing coarseness in politics

Disgust in Leinster House at independent TD calling Shane Ross ‘one of the biggest scumbags’ in politics

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago