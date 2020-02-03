Monday February 3, 2020
McDonald to join leaders’ debate after RTÉ U-turn

Broadcaster adds Sinn Féin leaders to Varadkar-Martin debate after ‘notable change in the dynamic of the campaign on the ground’

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
3rd February, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald: the Business Post/Red C poll put her party level with Fianna Fáil on 24 per cent. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mary Lou McDonald will take part in tomorrow night’s leaders debate after RTÉ changed its mind about using opinion polls to decide who should take part.

Pressure had been building on the broadcaster to invite the Sinn Féin leader after a series of opinions polls had put the party within touching distance of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The calls gathered renewed momentum yesterday when a Business...

Related Stories

Varadkar’s late pitch on social change is a risky strategy

The Taoiseach is appealing to the Eighth Amendment generation but many are not natural Fine Gael voters – and he may shed more conservative supporters in the process

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

Sinn Féin level with Fianna Fáil as Fine Gael plummets

The latest Business Post/Red C poll is likely to cause panic in the ranks of Fine Gael as it sees its support ebb away

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Red C poll coalition options: Majority backs a FF-led coalition government

The second most popular option among the public is a left-wing coalition government, but this seems unlikely to transpire

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago