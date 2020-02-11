Tuesday February 11, 2020
McDonald faces next round as she ditches shadow-boxing

The Sinn Féin leader does not have the numbers to assemble a left-wing coalition

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
11th February, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald signalled she was ready to talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Picture: PA

The shadow-boxing is over almost as soon as it began.

For all the noise Mary Lou McDonald has made about attempting to form a left-wing coalition, the Sinn Féin leader has now said she will seek to make contact with “all parties” in the coming week.

By this she means Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

