Tuesday January 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

McDonald does not waste her opportunity in leaders’ debate

Sinn Féin lands blows on housing on both parties as smaller parties fail to shine

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
28th January, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald: her battle with Micheál Martin was one of the highlights of last night’s debate. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Mary Lou McDonald wasn’t found wanting when she finally got her chance.

Sinn Féin supporters have made much of their leader’s exclusion from the two televised head-to-head debates, with their sense of grievance exacerbated by DUP leader Arlene Foster’s planned appearance on the Late Late Show on Friday.

The criteria for choosing the line-ups for such debates is a tricky matter, but for sheer watchability, RTÉ may...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

First-time buyer policies ‘would raise house prices’

Extra assistance proposed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would add to pressure in market, warns expert

Peter O'Dwyer | 21 hours ago

Half-time in the election and Fine Gael brings on Bertie

The party is making a conscious effort to remind voters of Ahern’s time in office, but Fianna Fáil is accusing it of ‘Trump-style tactics’

Michael Brennan | 22 hours ago

Our income divide will shape the election in two major ways

It’s not all high-flying IT and finance professionals – 60 per cent of workers in Ireland earn less than €30,000 a year and income and social class are a big influence on how people cast their ballot

Aidan Regan | 2 days ago