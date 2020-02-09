Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Election 2020

Martin eyes pole position after a chaotic, eventful campaign

Fine Gael’s decision to base its campaign on Brexit and the economy failed to strike a chord with disgruntled voters – leaving the way clear for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin to clean up

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
9th February, 2020

It’s stating the obvious somewhat to say it, but whichever party has the most seats will take the lead in forming a new government when the Dáil is due to return on February 20 – and Fianna Fáil is confident that Micheál Martin will be the one making the phone calls to other parties rather than Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald or Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Election 2020: Blank Canvass: There’s helping, and then there’s unhelpful helping

Leo Varadkar gets a youthful grilling, Mary Lou McDonald hears an explosive request and Stephen Donnelly is asked about his poster collection as Election 2020 comes to a close

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Tally ho: The secret to calling the Election 2020 votes

As the ballot boxes are opened at count centres across the country, a phalanx of tally teams will work relentlessly to predict who will come out on top

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Stirring up class division could backfire on politicians

Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are trying to score points by accusing Fine Gael of being too middle-class. Such reverse snobbery is a dangerous game

Elaine Byrne | 3 hours ago