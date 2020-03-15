Martin agrees to review of ‘disastrous’ election showing

Micheál Martin has agreed to set up a review of Fianna Fáil‘s “disastrous” general election performance in response to complaints from TDs.
The party is preparing to start detailed negotiations on a programme for government with Fine Gael this week, which will take place in parallel with the official response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the meantime, Fianna Fáil TDs also want to get a detailed review...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team