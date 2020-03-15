Sunday March 15, 2020
Martin agrees to review of ‘disastrous’ election showing

In response to TDs’ complaints, a process of ‘peeling back the onion’ will examine how Fianna Fáil lost eight of its 45 seats

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th March, 2020
Micheál Martin will set up a review of Fianna Fáil‘s general election performance. Picture: Rollingnews

Micheál Martin has agreed to set up a review of Fianna Fáil‘s “disastrous” general election performance in response to complaints from TDs.

The party is preparing to start detailed negotiations on a programme for government with Fine Gael this week, which will take place in parallel with the official response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Fianna Fáil TDs also want to get a detailed review...

