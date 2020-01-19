Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

#Lookforward to several weeks of political high jinks

From spoof Tinder profiles to forgetting to use the facilities before canvassing to Fine Gael hashtag abuse: scenes from Election 2020

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
19th January, 2020
4
A poster of Micheál Martin at the Combilift forklift plant in Monaghan

Spoiler alert: Nice of Shane Ross to announce John Halligan’s retirement from politics ahead of Halligan himself. Speaking outside Leinster House last week as the Independent Alliance was rapidly falling apart, “Lord Ross” said that he was “very, very sorry” that the Waterford Minister of State would be joining Finian McGrath in calling it a day. Halligan’s official announcement came the following morning during which he included the lovely detail that he would now have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pension row may have saved Sinn Féin’s election

Party’s promise to move retirement age back to 65 might cost millions but it is shrewd politics

Aiden Corkery | 4 hours ago

Tax break for tenants unveiled in Fianna Fáil housing plans

Darragh O’Brien promises to double vacant site levy, cut limit on local authority spending and increase spending on homelessness services

Claire McNamara | 6 hours ago

Business leaders opposed to return of confidence and supply

Survey by Institute of Directors in Ireland finds more than half would prefer a majority government

Aaron Rogan | 22 hours ago