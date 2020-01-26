Limerick: Willie O’Dea remains a political god in his native city

Mary Earls, known as “the Queen of Kileely” is the great-grandmother of one of Limerick’s favourite sons, international rugby player Keith Earls. On a cold January afternoon, the 86-year-old is enjoying the comfort of a roaring fire and the company of her daughter Maggie Murphy in the shadow of Thomond Park on Limerick’s northside.

Mrs Earls is in chipper form, gently admonishing the Business Post for not warning her...