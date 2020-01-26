Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Limerick: Willie O’Dea remains a political god in his native city

The former minister is a sure bet to prevail in this election, but the battle for the remaining three seats in this constituency will be a spirited one

26th January, 2020
3
Willie O’Dea of Fianna Fail, chats with Frank McInerney during a canvass of Kileely in Limerick. Picture:Arthur Ellis

Mary Earls, known as “the Queen of Kileely” is the great-grandmother of one of Limerick’s favourite sons, international rugby player Keith Earls. On a cold January afternoon, the 86-year-old is enjoying the comfort of a roaring fire and the company of her daughter Maggie Murphy in the shadow of Thomond Park on Limerick’s northside.

Mrs Earls is in chipper form, gently admonishing the Business Post for not warning her...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blank Canvass: Leo’s sleight of tweet during a TV debate

Self-appointed patriots, glowing endorsement by family members, Shinners taking one for the team: it‘s all happening as the candidates wear out the shoe leather in week two of the campaign

Aiden Corkery | 1 hour ago

Fine Gael leads online spending race

The party is outspending its nearest rival by five to one on Facebook and Instagram ads, but what kind of tactics is it employing?

Rachel Lavin | 1 hour ago

Election factcheck: ‘garden tax’, climate action, GP charges

Each week, the

Business Post Team | 1 hour ago