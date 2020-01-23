Friday January 24, 2020
Labour goes greener with ambitious climate targets

Policies raise eyebrows among the Greens as the parties compete for middle-class, liberal voters

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
23rd January, 2020
Brendan Howlin: the Green Party has long been regarded as a serious threat to his party’s support, particularly among middle-class, liberal voters. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Labour has announced an ambitious climate change plan in an apparent effort to win back voters from the Green Party.

While the government’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, Labour wants a legally required target of 50 per cent.

Brendan Howlin’s party also said that would require public agencies to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Related Stories

Martin promises to bolster SME growth and cut capital gains tax

Fianna Fáil leader tells Dublin Chamber that his party would create a “growth task force” for small and medium enterprises

Claire McNamara | 21 hours ago

Varadkar wins on points but stumbles on drug question

The Taoiseach failed to deliver a decisive blow in the Virgin Media leaders’ debate but his performance will have heartened Fine Gael

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Sinn Féin ‘would attempt to change constitution to allow rent freeze’

Eoin Ó Broin criticises Fianna Fáil’s response to legal advice deeming the measure unconstitutional

Killian Woods | 1 day ago