Labour goes greener with ambitious climate targets

Labour has announced an ambitious climate change plan in an apparent effort to win back voters from the Green Party.
While the government’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, Labour wants a legally required target of 50 per cent.
Brendan Howlin’s party also said that would require public agencies to become carbon-neutral by 2030.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team