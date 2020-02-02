Kildare South: Military man rallies the troops

Cathal Berry, the independent candidate for Kildare South, is led into his campaign launch by a bagpiper. “If you get piped in by Murt Hickey, you know there’s something big going down,” he jokes.

“And maybe there is something big going down. I think in about three weeks’ time... you’ll look back on this night and be very proud to say you were here. I think there’s something stirring in Kildare...