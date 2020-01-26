Sunday January 26, 2020
Kerry: Fianna Fáil hopes its triple threat will pay dividends

The Healy-Rae brothers are likely to take two of the five seats, with another likely to go to Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin and the remaining two being fought for by Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil and Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
26th January, 2020
2
John Brassil canvassing Joe Leen in Tralee in Kerry with Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

As he planned out the coming day in his constituency office in Ashe Street, Tralee, John Brassil pointed to the Fitbit on his wrist.

Every night of the campaign so far, the Fianna Fáil TD has recorded a short Facebook video, revealing how many steps he has walked after a day canvassing doors around Kerry.

While the average adult walks about 4,000 steps a day, Brassil will post a video later that...

