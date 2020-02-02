Ivan Yates: ‘Leo’s not the future any more’

Ivan Yates strides into the lobby of a hotel in Dublin, sheaves of paper under his arm and a zealous air about him. There’s an election campaign going on and it’s clear his blood is up; he is a junkie, and politics is his drug.
“The sheer backstabbing, jockeying for position, treachery, self-interest – absolutely, it’s all there,” he says gleefully. “But I do think you need to be an addict...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team