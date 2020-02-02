Ivan Yates: ‘Leo’s not the future any more’

Ivan Yates strides into the lobby of a hotel in Dublin, sheaves of paper under his arm and a zealous air about him. There’s an election campaign going on and it’s clear his blood is up; he is a junkie, and politics is his drug.

“The sheer backstabbing, jockeying for position, treachery, self-interest – absolutely, it’s all there,” he says gleefully. “But I do think you need to be an addict...