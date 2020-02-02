Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ivan Yates: ‘Leo’s not the future any more’

Once a minister, then a bookmaker and now a political broadcaster, Ivan Yates is well placed to size up the runners and riders of Election 2020. Here, he reveals why his old party Fine Gael is heading for a wipeout, why Sinn Féin’s surge might not be sustainable – and how the Greens will propel Micheál Martin to power

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
2nd February, 2020
Ivan Yates: ‘The most important thing you need to know is that there are there are 39 completely separate battles that will form the next Dáil. You’ve got to look at the ground war.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ivan Yates strides into the lobby of a hotel in Dublin, sheaves of paper under his arm and a zealous air about him. There’s an election campaign going on and it’s clear his blood is up; he is a junkie, and politics is his drug.

“The sheer backstabbing, jockeying for position, treachery, self-interest – absolutely, it’s all there,” he says gleefully. “But I do think you need to be an addict...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Red C poll coalition options: Majority backs a FF-led coalition government

The second most popular option among the public is a left-wing coalition government, but this seems unlikely to transpire

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Beware of party promises on insurance sector reform

Proposals are not in the power of any future government to deliver

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Fine Gael’s only hope to stay in power is ‘to house train Sinn Féin’

Ivan Yates predicts Fine Gael will struggle to retain 40 seats in the election and may have to woo ‘the Shinners’

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago