Is the media really out to get Sinn Fein?

With the election now over, maybe it is time to talk about the media coverage of it. During the campaign, there were loud calls from people prominent in Sinn Féin, and prominent people on social media such as Paddy Cosgrave, the Web Summit founder, claiming that the media was biased. The main evidence used to support this contention was the initial decision to exclude Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald from the RTÉ leaders’ debate....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team