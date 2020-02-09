‘I’m a democrat. I listen to the people’: top count day quotes

“Hindsight is a great thing.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reflects on her decision not to run a second candidate in her constituency

“You can’t force a coalition any more than you can force a marriage.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the likely prospects for government formation

“I‘m a democrat. I listen to the people.”

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, isn‘t ruling out coalition with Sinn Féin

“I’ll be the youngest former TD since 1987.”

Fine Gael‘s Noel Rock (32) sees one upside to losing his seat.

“We‘ve always said they've got it wrong. We've always said there was an arrogant approach by those two parties, as if they had the entitlement to carve up government.”

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will need to face up to a new political reality.

“The issues of housing and health are immediate and are personal, whereas issues like Brexit and climate change, people see them of being of less relevance or less immediate importance. So we certainly fought the election on climate change, on housing, on decent public transport, but I think people were very focused on housing and health.”

Ciarán Cuffe of the Greens on climate change not featuring on the radar of many voters.

“I've absolutely no problem answering the questions but come Monday morning, Tuesday morning, the vast majority of people who raised the issue of Paul Quinn and the horrible death that he got will have forgotten about it and walked away.”

Aengus Ó Snodaigh of Sinn Féin reflects on how the murder of Paul Quinn became an election issue.

“Personally, I‘m a mess. Electorally, I think it’s going OK.”

Social Democrats candidate Gary Gannon feeling the strain on count day.

“To hell with the planet and the fellas that say we must save the planet and forget about the people. I’m not one of those people, I make no apologies to anyone for that. I’m sticking with the people.”

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is unrepentant on the issue of climate change as he looks set to retain his seat.

“We do have to listen to what people have said.“

Fine Gael TD Helen McEntee concedes that Brexit was not an issue for the vast majority of voters.