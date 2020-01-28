Howlin criticises Varadkar’s ‘philosophical attitude’

Brendan Howlin has said the Taoiseach’s attitude to the electorate does not reflect a lack of empathy but stems from a “philosophical and political attitude”.

The Labour leader was commenting after Senator Catherine Noone, a Fine Gael candidate, apologised for calling Leo Varadkar “autistic”.

Howlin said her comments were “flippant” and that autism was a serious issue. There were 1,500 people on a waiting list for an autism spectrum...