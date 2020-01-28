Howlin criticises Varadkar’s ‘philosophical attitude’

Brendan Howlin has said the Taoiseach’s attitude to the electorate does not reflect a lack of empathy but stems from a “philosophical and political attitude”.
The Labour leader was commenting after Senator Catherine Noone, a Fine Gael candidate, apologised for calling Leo Varadkar “autistic”.
Howlin said her comments were “flippant” and that autism was a serious issue. There were 1,500 people on a waiting list for an autism spectrum...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team