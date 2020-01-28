Tuesday January 28, 2020
Howlin criticises Varadkar’s ‘philosophical attitude’

Labour leader suggests Taoiseach ‘just doesn’t get it’ when it comes to voters’ concerns

28th January, 2020
Brendan Howlin at Labour’s manifesto launch: he said there were “very significant barriers to working with Sinn Féin”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Brendan Howlin has said the Taoiseach’s attitude to the electorate does not reflect a lack of empathy but stems from a “philosophical and political attitude”.

The Labour leader was commenting after Senator Catherine Noone, a Fine Gael candidate, apologised for calling Leo Varadkar “autistic”.

Howlin said her comments were “flippant” and that autism was a serious issue. There were 1,500 people on a waiting list for an autism spectrum...

