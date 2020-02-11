How the parties used their €500,000 online ad spending

Parties went big on digital campaigning in Election 2020, spending a combined total of more than €500,000 on online political ads.
Facebook was paid €513,217 to target ads to voters on Facebook and Instagram between Sunday, January 10 and polling day, Saturday, February 8.
Official political parties accounted for more than half of that amount, buying €278,497 worth of ads, with individual candidates and single-issue groups largely accounting for the rest.
