Half-time in the election and Fine Gael brings on Bertie

Fine Gael is bringing back the ghost of Bertie Ahern as it tries to recover at the midway point of the general election campaign.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that the party is, in the words of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, “three points down” at half-time in this political hurling match.

Fine Gael’s support is at 23 per cent, down seven points, putting it behind Fianna Fáil on 26 per cent...