Tuesday February 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greens ‘disappointed’ at lack of focus on climate change

Party criticises rivals for lack of ambition but says it is open to working with any of them

4th February, 2020
Neasa Hourigan and Eamon Ryan: the party leader said he was disappointed that climate change had not been a more prominent issue in the election campaign. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Green Party today said it will work with any parties to tackle climate change but criticised Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin for a lack of ambition and vision.

Eamon Ryan said he was disappointed that the issue had not been front and centre of the election campaign. He called on voters to back the Greens’ “inclusive and long-thinking” policies but declined to tell supporters how to order the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

RTÉ debate exposes degrees of difference on climate action

Party political point-scoring takes precedence but Sinn Féin’s divergence on carbon tax stands out

Daniel Murray | 9 hours ago

McDonald to join leaders’ debate after RTÉ U-turn

Broadcaster adds Sinn Féin leaders to Varadkar-Martin debate after ‘notable change in the dynamic of the campaign on the ground’

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Varadkar’s late pitch on social change is a risky strategy

The Taoiseach is appealing to the Eighth Amendment generation but many are not natural Fine Gael voters – and he may shed more conservative supporters in the process

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago