Monday February 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Green red lines: potential hurdles in coalition talks

Nearly all potential coalition options currently include the Greens, so what would be its conditions for entering government?

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
10th February, 2020
Neasa Hourigan of the Green Party is congratulated by Paschal Donohoe on her election in Dublin Central. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

As the votes continue to be counted, the make-up of the next Dáil is starting to become clearer. There are numerous permutations that could make up the next government, and nearly all options appear to involve the Green Party.

This means that the party’s red lines could prove a deciding factor in the formation of the next government. So what are they likely to be?

Eamon Ryan for the most part...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Poll position: results reflect Business Post/Red C survey

Leo Varadkar on course to be leader of opposition as focus turns to government formation

Michael Brennan | 7 hours ago

Beware of party promises on insurance sector reform

Proposals are not in the power of any future government to deliver

Peter O'Dwyer | 8 hours ago

A difficult deal is better than another election for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

The possibility of Sinn Féin running more candidates and becoming the largest party will focus minds

Susan O'Keeffe | 23 hours ago