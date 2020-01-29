Frequent flyer tax ‘the kind of thing we need to look at,’ say Greens

A frequent flyer tax should be looked at to discourage people from taking multiple flights in the same year, the Green Party has said.
The party has said it supports measures at European level to consider a tax on aviation fuel, which has been exempt from such duties since 1944.
Ireland had initially expressed concerns at calls by other member states last year to introduce such a tax but has since said it would “engage constructively”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team