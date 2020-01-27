First-time buyer policies ‘would raise house prices’

Policies outlined by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to help first-time buyers on to the housing ladder would be likely to result in house prices climbing “reasonably quickly”, an expert has warned.

The two largest parties have been accused of engaging in auction politics after announcing competing proposals to improve the affordability of home ownership.

Fine Gael has proposed expanding the help-to-buy scheme, which gives first-time buyers a tax refund of...