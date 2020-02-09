Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael spent almost €86,000 on online election campaigning

Irish political parties spent almost as much as British parties per capita, but ads lack sophistication

9th February, 2020
2

Fine Gael’s online spending was on a par with the British Conservatives’ recent campaign outlay as the government party tried to win the youth vote in Election 2020, a Business Post analysis has found.

In total, €370,811 was spent by parties to target voters on Facebook and Instagram between January 7 and Wednesday, February 5 – the last day for which that data was available.

Official political parties account for 55 per cent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Election 2020: Blank Canvass: There’s helping, and then there’s unhelpful helping

Leo Varadkar gets a youthful grilling, Mary Lou McDonald hears an explosive request and Stephen Donnelly is asked about his poster collection as Election 2020 comes to a close

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Tally ho: The secret to calling the Election 2020 votes

As the ballot boxes are opened at count centres across the country, a phalanx of tally teams will work relentlessly to predict who will come out on top

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Stirring up class division could backfire on politicians

Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are trying to score points by accusing Fine Gael of being too middle-class. Such reverse snobbery is a dangerous game

Elaine Byrne | 3 hours ago