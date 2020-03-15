Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael ministers face axe as grand coalition talks resume

Leo Varadkar will have to jettison several ministers if the party agrees to a coalition with Fianna Fáil

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th March, 2020
Both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have tough choices to make when it comes to which colleagues would make it into cabinet.

The government action to address the coronavirus pandemic has achieved the near-impossible: for now, it has contained the spread of rumours in Leinster House about who might be in the next cabinet and who might be out.

TDs have found that their normal volumes of complaints about potholes, Bus Connect corridors and medical cards have dropped off. The public are not asking about the next cabinet either. “They are not worried about who is in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Martin agrees to review of ‘disastrous’ election showing

In response to TDs’ complaints, a process of ‘peeling back the onion’ will examine how Fianna Fáil lost eight of its 45 seats

Michael Brennan | 56 minutes ago

Greens compile wishlist of key demands for being in government

Fianna Fáil fears that some Green TDs do not want to be in office during what is increasingly likely to be a time of tough economic conditions

Michael Brennan | 56 minutes ago

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to begin ‘detailed’ talks

Matching statements about ‘enormous challenges’ including Covid-19 indicate that the parties’ ‘go-slow’ is over

Michael Brennan | 4 days ago