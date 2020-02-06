Thursday February 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael MEP invokes spectre of Auschwitz at election rally

Mairead McGuinness says message from recent visit to site of concentration camp was ‘we have to be very careful of our democracy’

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
6th February, 2020
Mairead McGuinness said she was not referring to a particular party and that sh had made the same speech a number of times across Europe. Picture: Genevieve Engel

Mairead McGuinness reminded voters of the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp as she urged them to reflect on what happens when “democracy fails”.

Giving a warm-up speech for Leo Varadkar at a campaign rally in Virginia, Co Cavan, the Fine Gael MEP said that while voters sometimes look inwards during local and national elections they should remember the bigger issues as well.

She said she had recently paid a visit to the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Facebook: ‘We’ve learned lessons of 2016 and made big changes’

The social media giant‘s head of public policy says it has improved its monitoring of political advertising since the last US presidential election

Dualta Ó Broin | 10 minutes ago

Varadkar: I’ll stay as Fine Gael leader if we lose election

Taoiseach says his party ‘expects and hopes’ to emerge with most seats

Aiden Corkery | 21 hours ago

Advantage McDonald and Martin after final leaders’ debate

Sinn Féin leader struggles on Special Criminal Court and comments by party member about Paul Quinn murder

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago