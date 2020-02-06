Fine Gael MEP invokes spectre of Auschwitz at election rally

Mairead McGuinness reminded voters of the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp as she urged them to reflect on what happens when “democracy fails”.

Giving a warm-up speech for Leo Varadkar at a campaign rally in Virginia, Co Cavan, the Fine Gael MEP said that while voters sometimes look inwards during local and national elections they should remember the bigger issues as well.

She said she had recently paid a visit to the...