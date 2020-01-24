Friday January 24, 2020
Fine Gael launch puts tax cuts and Brexit to fore

Taoiseach has ‘shown spine’ in talks over Britain’s departure from EU, says Coveney

24th January, 2020
Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney at Fine Gael’s manifesto launch: the Tánaiste said that Micheál Martin was not the man to represent Ireland in the Brexit negotiations. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar said he wanted people to feel “the growing strength of our economy” in their payslips as he launched Fine Gael’s manifesto today.

The Taoiseach focused on the so-called squeezed middle, promising to increase the threshold for higher rate of tax from €35,300 to €50,000. He said this would mean an extra €3,000 to the average single person.

“We have made some good progress, but I know its not enough,”...

