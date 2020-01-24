Fine Gael launch puts tax cuts and Brexit to fore

Leo Varadkar said he wanted people to feel “the growing strength of our economy” in their payslips as he launched Fine Gael’s manifesto today.

The Taoiseach focused on the so-called squeezed middle, promising to increase the threshold for higher rate of tax from €35,300 to €50,000. He said this would mean an extra €3,000 to the average single person.

“We have made some good progress, but I know its not enough,”...