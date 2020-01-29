Wednesday January 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael doubles down on Brexit as polling day looms

The party is offering a mixture of fear and hope about Britain’s departure from the EU

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th January, 2020
Simon Coveney: the Tánaiste spent a long time going through the details of the briefing he had given to the cabinet this morning on Brexit. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

“Brexit hasn’t gone away, you know.” Those words, uttered by Minister for Business Heather Humphreys today, echoed those used by former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams about the IRA during a difficult stage in the peace process.

Make no mistake, Fine Gael will be pushing the threat of a no-deal Brexit in a big way for the last ten days of the general election campaign.

Its message is a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Frequent flyer tax ‘the kind of thing we need to look at,’ say Greens

Levy would rise ‘quite high’ for passengers taking multiple flights

Aiden Corkery | 1 hour ago

Set mandatory targets for arts spending, say Social Democrats

Party’s culture policies include introducing night mayors and a Leaving Cert in drama

Claire McNamara | 4 hours ago

Far-right using online networks to promote candidates

Irish Freedom Party and National Party are pushing their election hopefuls on Facebook pages that previously campaigned against direct provision centres

Aaron Rogan | 6 hours ago