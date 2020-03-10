Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to begin ‘detailed’ talks

And they’re off... No, not the horses in Cheltenham but the long-awaited talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about forming a government.

After a second meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varakar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil released identical statements to announce the start of “detailed talks”.

The coronavirus got a mention as a key factor, with both...