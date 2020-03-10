Tuesday March 10, 2020
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to begin ‘detailed’ talks

Matching statements about ‘enormous challenges’ including Covid-19 indicate that the parties’ ‘go-slow’ is over

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th March, 2020
A second meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varakar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was followed by identical statements from their parties. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

And they’re off... No, not the horses in Cheltenham but the long-awaited talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about forming a government.

After a second meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varakar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil released identical statements to announce the start of “detailed talks”.

The coronavirus got a mention as a key factor, with both...

