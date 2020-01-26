Monday January 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fianna Fáil out in front amid surge in support for Sinn Féin

Fine Gael at significant risk of seat losses as voters lose confidence in its ability to solve housing and health crises

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th January, 2020
Micheál Martin‘s party support is up two points to 26 per cent

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is out in front in the race to form the next government according to the latest Business Post Red C poll, amid a dramatic surge in support for Sinn Féin at Fine Gael’s expense.

With two weeks until polling day, Fianna Fáil is up by two points to 26 per cent, but support for Fine Gael has dropped by seven...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blank Canvass: Leo’s sleight of tweet during a TV debate

Self-appointed patriots, glowing endorsement by family members, Shinners taking one for the team: it‘s all happening as the candidates wear out the shoe leather in week two of the campaign

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Fine Gael leads online spending race

The party is outspending its nearest rival by five to one on Facebook and Instagram ads, but what kind of tactics is it employing?

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago

Election factcheck: ‘garden tax’, climate action, GP charges

Each week, the

Business Post Team | 1 day ago