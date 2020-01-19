Fianna Fáil considers reversing planned increase in retirement age

Fianna Fáil is considering calls to reverse the planned increase in the age of retirement to 67 if it forms the next government.
The planned increase in the retirement age in 2021 has become an early issue of the election.
Finance spokesman Michael McGrath said the party’s policy on the matter will be announced this week as calls from different groups increased for the proposal to be halted.
