Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael may decline further, says Cox

Former Progressive Democrats TD predicts that a potential second election will push former rivals into coalition as electorate‘s ’patience expires‘

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd February, 2020
Pat Cox. Picture: Bryan Meade

There is no reason to believe the decline in support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has “bottomed out”, Pat Cox has said.

The former Progressive Democrats TD and former president of the European Parliament said the Sinn Féin surge in the election a fortnight ago was the result of people prioritising societal needs ahead of economic concerns and that, a decade on from the financial crash, people’s “patience had expired”....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How to train your TD: strategies for newcomers

Many of the Dáil’s new intake have no or limited council experience. The learning curve will be steep.

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Fianna Fáil willing to step up action on housing in coalition deal with Fine Gael and Greens

Party is ‘not wedded’ to target of just 100,000 social and affordable homes over five years

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Turn and turn again: could a rotating Taoiseach actually work?

With negotiations between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael due to begin this week, the possibility of a so-called rotating Taoiseach has become a live one – but the process would be fraught with pitfalls

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago