Wednesday January 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Far-right using online networks to promote candidates

Irish Freedom Party and National Party are pushing their election hopefuls on Facebook pages that previously campaigned against direct provision centres

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
29th January, 2020
Conor Rafferty, who is working on strategy for the Irish Freedom Party, said that the 10,000 to 20,000 people who followed Irish far-right YouTube channels and Facebook pages needed to be encouraged to become activists over the election campaign

Two far-right parties are using online networks that helped organise protests against planned direct provision centres to promote their candidates after agreeing an election pact.

The Irish Freedom Party, which is running 11 candidates, and the National Party, which is running ten, have also agreed not to compete in each other’s constituencies in order to avoid diluting their vote.

Concerns were raised last year that anti-immigrant sentiment could play out during this election after...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sinn Féin plans judicial review to ‘rebalance’ insurance cases

Party says more emphasis should be put on individuals’ duty to ensure their own safety

Aiden Corkery | 19 hours ago

Howlin criticises Varadkar’s ‘philosophical attitude’

Labour leader suggests Taoiseach ‘just doesn’t get it’ when it comes to voters’ concerns

Claire McNamara | 19 hours ago

Clare: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil play down negative publicity

Joe Carey claims to have not experienced much anger on the doorsteps, while Timmy Dooley says Votegate has only led to ‘a bit of slagging’

Peter O'Dwyer | 21 hours ago