Far-right using online networks to promote candidates

Two far-right parties are using online networks that helped organise protests against planned direct provision centres to promote their candidates after agreeing an election pact.
The Irish Freedom Party, which is running 11 candidates, and the National Party, which is running ten, have also agreed not to compete in each other’s constituencies in order to avoid diluting their vote.
Concerns were raised last year that anti-immigrant sentiment could play out during this election after...
