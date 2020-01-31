EU ‘will always have a seat’ for Britain, says Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has described Britain leaving the European Union as a “bittersweet” moment for believers in the EU.

The Taoiseach said he regretted Britain’s departure today after 47 years but said he “absolutely respected” its decision to do so.

Addressing the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, he said: “Tonight at 11pm, the UK will leave the European Union. We will say goodbye to an old friend embarking...