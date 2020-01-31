EU ‘will always have a seat’ for Britain, says Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has described Britain leaving the European Union as a “bittersweet” moment for believers in the EU.
The Taoiseach said he regretted Britain’s departure today after 47 years but said he “absolutely respected” its decision to do so.
Addressing the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, he said: “Tonight at 11pm, the UK will leave the European Union. We will say goodbye to an old friend embarking...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team