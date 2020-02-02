Election Factcheck: rural Ireland, average earnings, pension tax, ‘blank cheques’

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael said legislation proposed by Fianna Fáil last year "took away the responsibility on anyone building to have to build social housing, thereby incentivising large institutional funds to develop lands for the private rental sector". He made the claim on January 16 on The Last Word with Matt Cooper on Today FM.
Verdict: mixed
The facts: Last year, Fianna Fáil proposed a new...
