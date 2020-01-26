Election factcheck: ‘garden tax’, climate action, GP charges

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: The Green Party’s “garden tax” could lead to people in Dún Laoghaire and “coastal Dublin”, as well as “lots of other areas”, paying higher property taxes. He made the claim during the Virgin Media One Leaders’ Debate last week.
Verdict: misleading
The facts: the Green Party has long advocated the replacement of the current property tax...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team