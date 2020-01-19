Election Factcheck

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Poverty is falling” in his statement announcing the dissolution of the Dáil at Leinster House on January 14.

Verdict: true

The facts: the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) Survey on Income and Living Conditions shows a decline in people experiencing poverty in recent years. The percentage of the population in consistent poverty has decreased since 2012, falling from 8.2 per cent to 5.6 per cent...