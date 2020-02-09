Election 2020: Thrive, survive, fail to stay alive: how the party leaders will fare when the dust settles

The 2016 general election was a bruising one for party leaders, with five of those who entered the contest not making it to this year’s one. Renua Ireland leader Lucinda Creighton lost her seat, Labour’s Joan Burton resigned as leader two months after the election, and both Enda Kenny and Gerry Adams stepped down midway through the Dáil term. Stephen Donnelly’s time as one of the three co-leaders of the Social Democrats ended when he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team