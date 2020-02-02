Sunday February 2, 2020
Election 2020: SF shows some staying power as FG continues to fade

Today’s Red C poll is more good news for Mary Lou McDonald, but Fine Gael has fallen to its lowest level of support in more than half a decade

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
2nd February, 2020
3
Leo Varadkar sees his Fine Gael party slip behind both Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein Picture: RollingNews.ie

There have been questions raised about whether the Sinn Féin surge would prove to be a temporary phenomenon in this general election campaign. But the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that it has actually got stronger.

Sinn Féin is now neck and neck with Fianna Fáil on 24 per cent and ahead of Fine Gael, which is down to 21 per cent. It is the first time in this...

