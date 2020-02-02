Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Election 2020: Parties promise to splurge, but no plans in place for economy sinking

A rent freeze, tax cuts, more cash for pensioners: all the main parties are making expensive promises, but there is no guarantee that the money will be there to pay for them

2nd February, 2020
3
Eoin O Broin, Sinn Féin’s Housing spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, Finance spokesperson, Mary Lou McDonald, party president, and Shane O’Brien, election candidate, launch their manifesto in Temple Bar, Dublin Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“It’s a con job on the Irish people,” Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, declared when asked about Sinn Féin’s economic policies at a press conference last week.

The Dublin Central TD’s voice was echoing around the high-ceilinged Georgian building in central Dublin to ostensibly launch Fine Gael’s tax plan for individuals. With about 10 journalists and a handful of party officials in the room, there may...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Red C poll coalition options: Majority backs a FF-led coalition government

The second most popular option among the public is a left-wing coalition government, but this seems unlikely to transpire

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Beware of party promises on insurance sector reform

Proposals are not in the power of any future government to deliver

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Fine Gael’s only hope to stay in power is ‘to house train Sinn Féin’

Ivan Yates predicts Fine Gael will struggle to retain 40 seats in the election and may have to woo ‘the Shinners’

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago