Election 2020: Parties promise to splurge, but no plans in place for economy sinking

“It’s a con job on the Irish people,” Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, declared when asked about Sinn Féin’s economic policies at a press conference last week.

The Dublin Central TD’s voice was echoing around the high-ceilinged Georgian building in central Dublin to ostensibly launch Fine Gael’s tax plan for individuals. With about 10 journalists and a handful of party officials in the room, there may...