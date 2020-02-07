Election 2020: Compare the manifestos

Still trying to decide how to distribute your preferences among the parties in #GE2020?
Click here to check out our bitesize guide to each manifesto before you go to the polling station.
Examine the parties’ main proposals with our interactive guide
Still trying to decide how to distribute your preferences among the parties in #GE2020?
Click here to check out our bitesize guide to each manifesto before you go to the polling station.
The social media giant‘s head of public policy says it has improved its monitoring of political advertising since the last US presidential election
Mairead McGuinness says message from recent visit to site of concentration camp was ‘we have to be very careful of our democracy’
Taoiseach says his party ‘expects and hopes’ to emerge with most seats