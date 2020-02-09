Election 2020: Blank Canvass: There’s helping, and then there’s unhelpful helping

Hanna helps others

Claire Hanna has been a busy woman since being elected MP for South Belfast in December but she still found time to join Fine Gael candidates Neale Richmond and Emer Currie on the campaign trail, as well as Labour’s Ged Nash. So far so generous, except she doesn’t appear to have done any canvassing with Fianna Fáil candidates despite the SDLP’s special partnership with the party. Hanna had voiced her...