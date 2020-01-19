Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dún Laoghaire: Maria Bailey’s replacement swings into action

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill knocks on doors in bid to retain seat for Fine Gael in four-seater after incumbent was deselected by party

19th January, 2020
2
Jennifer Carroll - MacNeill, Fine Gael election candidate.Jennifer Carroll - MacNeill (centre) canvassing on Avondale Road, Killiney Maura Hickey

It’s dusk in leafy Killiney on Wednesday night and Fine Gael’s next bright young thing is sprinting up the street.

It may only be “half-time” for the government but this is Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s first trial for the national team, and she is leaving nothing on the field.

“Hi, I’m running for the general,” she opens with, at her first house of the night....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pension row may have saved Sinn Féin’s election

Party’s promise to move retirement age back to 65 might cost millions but it is shrewd politics

Aiden Corkery | 4 hours ago

Tax break for tenants unveiled in Fianna Fáil housing plans

Darragh O’Brien promises to double vacant site levy, cut limit on local authority spending and increase spending on homelessness services

Claire McNamara | 6 hours ago

Business leaders opposed to return of confidence and supply

Survey by Institute of Directors in Ireland finds more than half would prefer a majority government

Aaron Rogan | 22 hours ago