Monday January 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dublin Central: Fitzpatrick hopes to be fourth time lucky

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
26th January, 2020
3
Councillor Mary Fitzpatrick of Fianna Fáil speaking to Madge Hanway in Cabra. Picture: Maura Hickey

“Were you on the telly?” The sudden question comes from a ten-year-old boy as he slowly cycles his BMX bike along the footpath of St Attracta Road in Cabra, where Mary Fitzpatrick is knocking doors on Wednesday night.

“I was on the telly. My name is Mary,” she replies. “Would you tell your Ma and Da to vote for me?”

The young cyclist nods and continues down the road...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blank Canvass: Leo’s sleight of tweet during a TV debate

Self-appointed patriots, glowing endorsement by family members, Shinners taking one for the team: it‘s all happening as the candidates wear out the shoe leather in week two of the campaign

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Fine Gael leads online spending race

The party is outspending its nearest rival by five to one on Facebook and Instagram ads, but what kind of tactics is it employing?

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago

Election factcheck: ‘garden tax’, climate action, GP charges

Each week, the

Business Post Team | 1 day ago