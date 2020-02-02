Donegal: ‘People are voting for real change’

Thomas Pringle and his canvassers have knocked on 16,000 Donegal doors in the last ten days. The independent TD knows this because his team is keeping a tally, just like the one it has showing 30,000 representations completed on the part of constituents since 2014. It’s a hard push in a winter campaign without a running mate, but Pringle, who was first elected in 2011, is looking for a hat-trick victory on February 8.

Election 2020, he says,...