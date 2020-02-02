Cork South Central: Martin, McGrath and Coveney scrap it out

“It would be lovely if you were the leader,” Simon Coveney is told by a retired woman cradling a Jack Russell terrier in her arms.

Thelma Lingwood is a big fan of the Fine Gael TD, who has arrived at the door of her house in the Clifton Grange estate in Cork city.

“Don’t be saying that,” Coveney says gently, as he pats her on the arm.