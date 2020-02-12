Collins’ remarks reflect fears of growing coarseness in politics

Michael Collins is the latest politician to have some explaining to do after the independent TD was caught calling outgoing Minister for Transport Shane Ross “one of the biggest scumbags” in politics.
He has blamed “tiredness” for his remarks at a post-election rally after what had no doubt been a gruelling campaign.
The comments have gone down very badly with fellow politicians in Leinster House since they were reported on by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team