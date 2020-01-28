Clare: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil play down negative publicity

Joe Carey and his team are huddled in front of the grotto in the Avondale Estate of Newmarket-on-Fergus for a group photo.
“Is it a miracle?” one of them jests as they fall into formation.
Carey may not yet be seeking divine intervention to return to the next Dáil, but he does have a battle on his hands to retain his seat in the Clare constituency.
