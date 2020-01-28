Wednesday January 29, 2020
Clare: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil play down bad publicity

Joe Carey claims to have not experienced much anger on the doorsteps, while Timmy Dooley says Votegate has only led to ‘a bit of slagging’

28th January, 2020
2
Joe Carey of Fine Gael talks to Eileen Ryan in Avondale, Newmarket-on-Fergus Co Clare. Picture: Arthur Ellis

Joe Carey and his team are huddled in front of the grotto in the Avondale Estate of Newmarket-on-Fergus for a group photo.

“Is it a miracle?” one of them jests as they fall into formation.

Carey may not yet be seeking divine intervention to return to the next Dáil, but he does have a battle on his hands to retain his seat in the Clare constituency.

