Wednesday January 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Candidates urged to sign pledge on election behaviour

Fair Play Pledge was created in response to concerns about tactics used in the US and the recent British general election

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
22nd January, 2020
Regulatory complacency leaves Irish democracy vulnerable to digital disruption, the group said. Picture: Harry Burton

Candidates have been urged by a group of experts not to join the “race to the bottom when it comes to bad behaviour online during elections”.

The Fair Play Pledge is in response to concerns about tactics used in the US and the recent British general election. It is endorsed by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Transparency International Ireland and Dublin City University’s Institute for Future Media and Journalism (FuJo).

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sinn Féin ‘would attempt to change constitution to allow rent freeze’

Eoin Ó Broin criticises Fianna Fáil’s response to legal advice deeming the measure unconstitutional

Killian Woods | 5 hours ago

Can parties make tax cuts and a lower pension age add up?

Sinn Féin is promising a USC cut that would cost the exchequer €1.2bn a year, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both plan income tax reductions

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

Maria Bailey out, John Waters in as nominations close

Former Fine Gael TD who was deselected over Swing-gate decides against running as an independent in Dún Laoghaire

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago