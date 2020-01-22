Thursday January 23, 2020
Can parties make tax cuts and lower pension age add up?

Sinn Féin is promising a USC cut that would cost the exchequer €1.2bn a year, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both plan income tax reductions

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd January, 2020
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman, said the party would abolish the universal social charge on first €30,000 of workers’ income

There was a sense of déjà vu heading into Sinn Féin’s latest election news conference today.

The other parties tend to hire different buildings for their election bases, with Fine Gael, Labour and Fianna Fáil having all switched venues from the 2016 campaign.

Sinn Féin has stuck to the same rather cramped basement room in their permanent HQ in 44 Parnell Square, opposite the Rotunda hospital.

